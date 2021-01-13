Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] is 10.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ: SMSI] gained 13.42% on the last trading session, reaching $6.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Smith Micro to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2021.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI), announced that the company will participate in the Needham & Company 23rd Annual Growth Conference, which will be held virtually January 11-15, 2021.

William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro, Timothy Huffmyer, CFO of Smith Micro, and Charles Messman, VP of Investor Relations with the company will present virtually from 2:45 to 3:25 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 12. Smith Micro will offer a live audio webcast of its presentation at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/smsi/2268072, as well as an archived replay, which will be made available on the Investor Relations page of Smith Micro’s website. The accompanying presentation materials will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page in advance of the Conference.

Smith Micro Software Inc. represents 41.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $252.84 million with the latest information. SMSI stock price has been found in the range of $5.27 to $6.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 427.49K shares, SMSI reached a trading volume of 1124161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMSI shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Smith Micro Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Smith Micro Software Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith Micro Software Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMSI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

Trading performance analysis for SMSI stock

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, SMSI shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.43 for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +90.02. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.74.

Return on Total Capital for SMSI is now 27.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.37. Additionally, SMSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] managed to generate an average of $54,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Smith Micro Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smith Micro Software Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith Micro Software Inc. go to 10.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]

There are presently around $50 million, or 24.00% of SMSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,068,746, which is approximately -0.085% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,996,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.56 million in SMSI stocks shares; and PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $3.06 million in SMSI stock with ownership of nearly 61.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ:SMSI] by around 1,466,901 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,310,845 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,600,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,378,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMSI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 646,030 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,604,776 shares during the same period.