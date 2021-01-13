ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] moved up 13.72: Why It’s Important

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] gained 13.72% or 0.11 points to close at $0.88 with a heavy trading volume of 1561720 shares. The company report on December 22, 2020 that ReTo Eco-Solutions Reports First Half of 2020 Financial Results.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. ReTo is a manufacturer and distributor of eco-friendly construction materials as well as equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials. ReTo also engages in consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological projects, including those for the purpose of capturing, controlling, and reusing rainwater, commonly called “sponge cities.”.

Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReTo, commented, “As was the case for most companies, COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on our business throughout 2020. Unfortunately, projects we were anticipating to contribute to revenue never materialized due to forced closures. As a result of COVID-19 related business and government closures, logistic complications, delays and higher costs, and the cancellation or delay in the delivery of products and services to customers, our financial results for the first six months of 2020 were negative when compared to the first six months of 2019.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.77, the shares rose to $0.899 and dropped to $0.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RETO points out that the company has recorded -16.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -193.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 933.01K shares, RETO reached to a volume of 1561720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for RETO stock

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.12. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 28.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6532, while it was recorded at 0.7740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7379 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Total Capital for RETO is now -10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.56. Additionally, RETO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] managed to generate an average of -$86,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of RETO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 85,033, which is approximately 126.103% of the company’s market cap and around 55.27% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 83,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in RETO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $31000.0 in RETO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 191,831 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 56,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,563 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.