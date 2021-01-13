RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] fell -6.93% so far this year. What now?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] closed the trading session at $7.52 on 01/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.85, while the highest price level was $7.79. The company report on January 12, 2021 that RedHill Biopharma Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $25 Million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, announced that due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,188,776 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the Company, at a price to the public of $7.84 per ADS, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS represents ten ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, of the Company. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 14, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.93 percent and weekly performance of -8.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 280.25K shares, RDHL reached to a volume of 2674537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2019, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

RDHL stock trade performance evaluation

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.55, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -686.71 and a Gross Margin at +64.09. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -672.45.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -75.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.36. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDHL.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66 million, or 23.40% of RDHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 2,111,451, which is approximately -0.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; IBEX INVESTORS LLC, holding 1,875,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.34 million in RDHL stocks shares; and MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $7.75 million in RDHL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 729,525 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 167,853 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,715,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,613,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 217,077 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 8,800 shares during the same period.