Piper Sandler lifts DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.95%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that DocuSign Bolsters Balance Sheet with Revolving Credit Facility.

DocuSign, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOCU) announced the closing of a new $500 million, five year senior secured revolving credit facility. The facility will be undrawn at closing and carries an accordion feature allowing for an additional $250 million of capacity, subject to customary terms and conditions.

“This transaction provides us with more flexibility on our balance sheet to deliver on our growth agenda. We are taking advantage of the favorable market environment to optimize our capital structure and strengthen our balance sheet,” remarked Cynthia Gaylor, Chief Financial Officer of DocuSign.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock rose by 254.21%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.01. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.89 billion, with 186.42 million shares outstanding and 183.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 7698791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $279.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 11.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 114.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 257.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 18.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 254.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.41 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.29, while it was recorded at 242.21 for the last single week of trading, and 187.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at +73.79. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.39.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -17.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.70. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$53,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 50.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,720 million, or 75.30% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,260,305, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,221,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.95 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 12.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 20,053,709 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 25,133,732 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 90,812,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,999,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,168,371 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,873,827 shares during the same period.