Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] moved up 7.13: Why It’s Important

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $37.25 on 01/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.77, while the highest price level was $37.37. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Procrastinators Unite: Nordstrom Offers Last Minute Services For Same-Day Gifting and a Stress-Free Holiday.

As the holidays quickly approach, shoppers focus on the same question: how can I make sure I get all my gifts by December 24?.

Nordstrom is proud to offer services that take the stress from last-minute shopping no matter how customers choose to shop. This year, customers have more choices than ever to get their online orders how they want before December 25 including online order pickup, curbside pickup, ship to store, expedited shipping and same-day delivery in the NYC Area.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.35 percent and weekly performance of 18.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 149.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 174.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 8069419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $24.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $17, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On July 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.33. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.18 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.94, while it was recorded at 34.68 for the last single week of trading, and 18.36 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +36.02. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 17.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.02. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 464.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $7,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -5.37%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,720 million, or 67.10% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,805,426, which is approximately 38.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,784,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.22 million in JWN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $182.94 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -10.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 19,228,679 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 20,415,689 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 60,223,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,867,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,604,947 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,891,091 shares during the same period.