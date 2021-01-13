Market cap of XL Fleet Corp. [XL] reaches 2.72B – now what?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.95 at the close of the session, up 1.01%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that XL Fleet to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, announced that members of its executive leadership team, including Tod Hynes, President & Founder of XL Fleet, and Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer, plan to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

XL Fleet Corp. stock is now -11.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XL Stock saw the intraday high of $21.80 and lowest of $20.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.00, which means current price is +6.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, XL reached a trading volume of 9505144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 279.24.

How has XL stock performed recently?

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, XL shares gained by 22.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 21.01 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XL Fleet Corp. posted -4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL Fleet Corp. go to 21.90%.

Insider trade positions for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

There are presently around $217 million, or 8.66% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: URSA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.77% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,288,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.73 million in XL stocks shares; and WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.58 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 91.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 6,329,837 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 12,423,113 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,272,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,480,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,401,802 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,685,358 shares during the same period.