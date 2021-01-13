Market cap of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] reaches 223.79M – now what?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] gained 14.18% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2021 that SPI Energy Provides Business Update and Outlook for 2021.

Revenue guidance of $200M to $240M for 2021.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, announced a business update on its 2020 operations and outlook for 2021.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. represents 14.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $223.79 million with the latest information. SPI stock price has been found in the range of $8.73 to $9.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, SPI reached a trading volume of 3406774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.13. With this latest performance, SPI shares gained by 17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 778.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 376.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.79 and a Gross Margin at +7.35. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPI is now -21.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -177.05. Additionally, SPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] managed to generate an average of -$267,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $10 million, or 9.90% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 560,909, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.16% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 425,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 million in SPI stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.67 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 1,181,435 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 153,532 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 153,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,181,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,181,435 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 153,532 shares during the same period.