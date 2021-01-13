Market cap of Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] reaches 182.28M – now what?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] traded at a low on 01/12/21, posting a -5.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.83. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Luokung Announces EMG Awarded Exclusive 2020 Golden Globe Award for its “HD Map” Functionality.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company in China, announced that the Company’s previously announced acquisition candidate, eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“EMG”) was recently the sole recipient of the “2020 Golden Globe Award for HD Map” at the 4th Annual GGAI Conference held in Shanghai, China in December 2020. EMG, Continental, Bosch and other well-known automotive technology service providers won 2020 Intelligent Driving Golden Globe Awards.

The GGAI Conference serves as a symposium for intelligent vehicle developers and manufacturers, focused on industry trends within automation, intelligent cockpit, autonomous driving, and other innovations in the automotive industry. EMG’s CEO, Darwin Lu, was invited to provide the keynote speech to discuss trends and innovation in the sector.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2093600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Luokung Technology Corp. stands at 14.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.16%.

The market cap for LKCO stock reached $182.28 million, with 219.61 million shares outstanding and 139.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 2093600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.90. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 56.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5714, while it was recorded at 0.8259 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5629 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.00% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 4,207,147, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 441,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in LKCO stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.23 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 491.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 338,998 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 142,593 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,612,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,094,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,656 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 50,018 shares during the same period.