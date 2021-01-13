Market cap of Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] reaches 169.13M – now what?

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: LMNL] price surged by 26.58 percent to reach at $1.22. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Liminal BioSciences Receives FDA Approval for its US-based Plasma Collection Center.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) (“Liminal BioSciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Prometic Plasma Resources (USA) Inc., has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for its plasma collection center located in Amherst, NY.

The center commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in early 2020, and is now FDA licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S. The approval follows the FDA’s pre-licensure inspection in September 2020.

A sum of 16087108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares reached a high of $6.07 and dropped to a low of $4.8516 until finishing in the latest session at $5.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liminal BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

LMNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.07. With this latest performance, LMNL shares gained by 33.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liminal BioSciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2423.08 and a Gross Margin at -136.97. Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4754.89.

Return on Total Capital for LMNL is now -114.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -223.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -940.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -173.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.06. Additionally, LMNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] managed to generate an average of -$585,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. [LMNL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 6.80% of LMNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMNL stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,084,627, which is approximately -6.166% of the company’s market cap and around 67.67% of the total institutional ownership; ATOM INVESTORS LP, holding 53,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in LMNL stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $68000.0 in LMNL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liminal BioSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:LMNL] by around 60,532 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 257,187 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,859,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,177,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMNL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,156 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 11,453 shares during the same period.