Market cap of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] reaches 4.60B – now what?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on January 13, 2021 that JetBlue and American Airlines Advance Strategic Alliance Following Regulatory Review.

Airlines to begin introducing key elements of alliance in first quarter 2021.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) announced their strategic alliance is moving ahead following review by the Department of Transportation (DOT). Both carriers will begin implementing key aspects of this innovative and customer-focused alliance in phases, offering more seamless connectivity and better travel choices on routes to and from New York (JFK, LGA and EWR) and Boston (BOS). The carriers also expect this alliance will accelerate each airline’s recovery from the pandemic as customers are attracted to the expansion of options and enhanced service.

A sum of 8798843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.81M shares. JetBlue Airways Corporation shares reached a high of $14.96 and dropped to a low of $14.43 until finishing in the latest session at $14.81.

The one-year JBLU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.28. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $14.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.72.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 14.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.12 and a Gross Margin at +13.70. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.68. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

JBLU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,046 million, or 70.30% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,504,568, which is approximately -2.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,189,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.64 million in JBLU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $321.5 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 32.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 19,446,356 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 18,600,395 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 171,432,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,479,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,059,835 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,112,024 shares during the same period.