Market cap of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] reaches 263.13M – now what?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] slipped around -0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, down -5.88%. The company report on December 21, 2020 that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Agreement with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno (EBRIS) to Continue Evaluation of Larazotide for COVID-19 Respiratory Complications.

Larazotide, a novel tight junction modulator, has shown positive effect in multiple lung models of acute respiratory distress, acute lung injury, and pulmonary fibrosis with potential effects in COVID-19 patients.

EBRIS will advance larazotide into an Australian Investigational New Drug.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock is now 49.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMTR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.32 and lowest of $1.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.77, which means current price is +57.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 10104303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has NMTR stock performed recently?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.63. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 50.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9183, while it was recorded at 1.3660 for the last single week of trading.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

Insider trade positions for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $41 million, or 21.20% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 921,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.04 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 7.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 2,545,801 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,276,370 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 26,063,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,885,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,575,459 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,275,638 shares during the same period.