Market Analysts see UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: UTSI] gained 14.72% or 0.24 points to close at $1.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2107935 shares. The company report on January 11, 2021 that UTStarcom Expands Cooperation with a Mobile Operator in Europe and Releases a New High-Performance Access Platform.

UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced that it is expanding its cooperation with a mobile operator in Europe to supply an advanced networking platform in support of the operator’s 5G deployment requirements. In connection with the deployment, the Company also announced the release of the NetRing® TN704E metro access platform, the newest member of its SDN-enabled packet optical transport network product family. The NetRing® TN704E platform will be a key component of the mobile backhaul network expansion project with the mobile operator in Europe.

Within the scope of the project, the newly released TN704E metro access platform, along with the TN705E metro aggregation platform will be used to optimize capacity across the operator’s metro transport / backhaul network as it prepares for 5G deployment. Phase 1 deployment has already started, and the operator expects to replace the current access equipment and modernize the existing transport network. Deployment is expected to be completed within the next three years.

It opened the trading session at $1.7345, the shares rose to $1.90 and dropped to $1.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UTSI points out that the company has recorded 10.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -128.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 848.77K shares, UTSI reached to a volume of 2107935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Auriga U.S.A raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2010, representing the official price target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.50 to $0.75, while Jefferies & Co kept a Underperform rating on UTSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for UTSI stock

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.69. With this latest performance, UTSI shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.05 for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2105, while it was recorded at 1.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4933 for the last 200 days.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.35 and a Gross Margin at +36.81. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.96.

Return on Total Capital for UTSI is now -6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.98. Additionally, UTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] managed to generate an average of -$8,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. go to 22.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.90% of UTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,229,140, which is approximately 6.696% of the company’s market cap and around 70.60% of the total institutional ownership; CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, holding 61,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in UTSI stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $37000.0 in UTSI stock with ownership of nearly 3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:UTSI] by around 114,378 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 19,839 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,256,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,391,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,473 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 11,914 shares during the same period.