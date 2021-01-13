Market Analysts see BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] traded at a high on 01/12/21, posting a 13.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.12. The company report on January 12, 2021 that BioSig Conducts First Patient Cases with PURE EP(tm) System at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Indiana.

PURE EP(tm) system evaluation conducted under the leadership of Cardiologists Vinod Chauhan, M.D. and Deepak Gaba, M.D. Memorial Hospital is nationally recognized for its emphasis on innovation.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, announced that the Company installed its PURE EP(tm) System and conducted first patient cases at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, part of Beacon Health System, in South Bend, Indiana.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1208951 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioSig Technologies Inc. stands at 8.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.06%.

The market cap for BSGM stock reached $149.76 million, with 29.75 million shares outstanding and 23.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 386.72K shares, BSGM reached a trading volume of 1208951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioSig Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has BSGM stock performed recently?

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.78. With this latest performance, BSGM shares gained by 5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BSGM is now -381.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -440.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -449.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -354.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.37. Additionally, BSGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] managed to generate an average of -$1,031,964 per employee.BioSig Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioSig Technologies Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSGM.

Insider trade positions for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

There are presently around $25 million, or 18.50% of BSGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,680,796, which is approximately 16.471% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,072,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.84 million in BSGM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.56 million in BSGM stock with ownership of nearly 10.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioSig Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM] by around 754,409 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 955,832 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,915,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,626,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSGM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,166 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 719,030 shares during the same period.