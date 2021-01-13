Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] – find out why.

Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: NTEC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.56%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Intec Pharma Announces Cannabinoid Research Collaboration with GW Pharma.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) (“Intec” or “the Company”) announces it has entered into a feasibility agreement with GW Research Limited (“GW”), London, U.K. to explore using the Accordion Pill (AP) platform for an undisclosed research program.

“We are very excited to collaborate with GW,” said Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma. “Through partnerships such as this, we continue to evaluate the utility of our Accordion Pill (AP) platform in the development of innovative therapeutics.”.

Over the last 12 months, NTEC stock dropped by -61.46%. The average equity rating for NTEC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.79 million, with 3.95 million shares outstanding and 3.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 874.49K shares, NTEC stock reached a trading volume of 1152106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Intec Pharma Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $10 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Intec Pharma Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on NTEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intec Pharma Ltd is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87.

NTEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, NTEC shares dropped by -16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intec Pharma Ltd Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NTEC is now -105.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.64. Additionally, NTEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] managed to generate an average of -$971,408 per employee.

NTEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intec Pharma Ltd posted -3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTEC.

Intec Pharma Ltd [NTEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.82% of NTEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTEC stocks are: MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 120,991, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.74% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 26,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in NTEC stocks shares; and INTEGRATED WEALTH CONCEPTS LLC, currently with $91000.0 in NTEC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intec Pharma Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Intec Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ:NTEC] by around 19,893 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 157,436 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 44,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTEC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,296 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 87,585 shares during the same period.