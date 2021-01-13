IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] is 41.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] price surged by 16.19 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on January 12, 2021 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Provides Update on Single-Use Face Mask Products.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or “the Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, announced it is applying the license for its new single-use surgical masks from local food and drug administration in Hebei province amid strong market demands. The license is expected to be gained at the end of this month. At the meantime, production of its single-use face masks is now in full capacity as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases surged again and anti-Covid-19 efforts become increasingly normalized globally. Launched in April, 2020, the single-use face mask production line produces 100,000 masks per day with an estimated gross margin of roughly 40%.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

A sum of 12671676 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.46M shares. IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares reached a high of $0.88 and dropped to a low of $0.70 until finishing in the latest session at $0.79.

Guru’s Opinion on IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITP in the course of the last twelve months was 32.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ITP Stock Performance Analysis:

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.11. With this latest performance, ITP shares gained by 25.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6361, while it was recorded at 0.6690 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5660 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IT Tech Packaging Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +11.63. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for ITP is now 2.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.12. Additionally, ITP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] managed to generate an average of $5,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ITP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 403,060, which is approximately 28.339% of the company’s market cap and around 19.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 147,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100000.0 in ITP stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $51000.0 in ITP stock with ownership of nearly 44.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX:ITP] by around 112,055 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 44,465 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 474,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITP stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,279 shares during the same period.