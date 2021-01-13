Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Revenue clocked in at $300.90 million, up 19.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] slipped around -1.72 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.54 at the close of the session, down -5.50%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Intercept Appoints Jared M. Freedberg as General Counsel and Secretary.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, announced the appointment of Jared M. Freedberg as General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Freedberg joins Intercept from Immunomedics, Inc., which was acquired by Gilead Sciences in October of 2020.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jared to the Intercept team as we begin a pivotal year for the company,” said Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. “His substantial legal and business development expertise will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing the growth of our foundational PBC business, supporting our NASH regulatory process in the United States and Europe, and building our pipeline.”.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 19.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICPT Stock saw the intraday high of $31.70 and lowest of $28.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.99, which means current price is +24.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 991.63K shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 1785660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $54.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.25, while it was recorded at 30.62 for the last single week of trading, and 51.34 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.98 and a Gross Margin at +94.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.78.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -975.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,062.45. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$591,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Insider trade positions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

There are presently around $886 million, or 89.10% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,727,918, which is approximately -22.678% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,739,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.65 million in ICPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.14 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly -8.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 5,989,630 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 4,267,202 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 18,101,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,358,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,120,903 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,009,648 shares during the same period.