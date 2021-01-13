Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] Stock trading around $25.57 per share: What’s Next?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: INOV] jumped around 3.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.57 at the close of the session, up 13.95%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Inovalon Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Prior Sales Implementations on Schedule, Driving Q4 Revenue up 17% Sequentially.

Sales Momentum Accelerating with All-Time Quarterly Record New Sales ACV of $93.5 Million.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. stock is now 40.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INOV Stock saw the intraday high of $26.90 and lowest of $22.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.93, which means current price is +42.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 619.49K shares, INOV reached a trading volume of 2173155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INOV shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Inovalon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on INOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovalon Holdings Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for INOV in the course of the last twelve months was 33.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has INOV stock performed recently?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.30. With this latest performance, INOV shares gained by 29.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.66 for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.18, while it was recorded at 21.79 for the last single week of trading, and 20.81 for the last 200 days.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +57.03. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Total Capital for INOV is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.42. Additionally, INOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV] managed to generate an average of $2,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovalon Holdings Inc. go to 22.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inovalon Holdings Inc. [INOV]

There are presently around $1,173 million, or 69.10% of INOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,210,385, which is approximately -1.991% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,075,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.33 million in INOV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $81.48 million in INOV stock with ownership of nearly 35.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovalon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Inovalon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:INOV] by around 4,514,965 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 5,062,099 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 42,694,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,271,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INOV stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,731,247 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 291,294 shares during the same period.