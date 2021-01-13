HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is 45.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] gained 5.73% on the last trading session, reaching $5.35 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2021 that HEXO Corp to Participate in AltaCorp Capital’s Annual Investor Conference.

HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) announced that Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a thematic panel discussing growth opportunities for Canadian LPs in the United States. The discussion will be moderated by David Kideckel, Managing Director of Equity Research for ATB Capital Markets Inc, and will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

To access the broadcast, media may reach out to Brenda Hanchar from AltaCorp Capital Inc. at bhanchar@altacorpcapital.com or 403-519-2220.

HEXO Corp. represents 122.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $653.57 million with the latest information. HEXO stock price has been found in the range of $5.04 to $5.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 9059036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.38

Trading performance analysis for HEXO stock

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.92. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 33.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.70 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $55 million, or 9.93% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,845,262, which is approximately 64.527% of the company’s market cap and around 5.21% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 293,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.48 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 29.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 4,199,539 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,537,670 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 5,035,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,772,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,296 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 173,771 shares during the same period.