Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Finance

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] is 11.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] traded at a high on 01/12/21, posting a 7.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.17. The company report on March 4, 2020 that Vertiv Announces the Completion of Debt Refinancing Activities.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) announced the closing of a new seven-year $2.2 billion term loan, the proceeds of which were used to pay in full its previous term loan and redeem in full its high-yield bonds, including its 9.25% senior notes, 12.0%/13.0% PIK-toggle senior notes and 10.0% second-lien notes. The new term loan bears annual interest at LIBOR plus applicable margin of 3.0% (currently 4.4% all-in), which applicable margin is 1.0% lower than under the previous term loan. In addition, Vertiv closed an amendment on its $455 million asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility which, among other changes, extended the maturity to March 2, 2025 and lowered the applicable margin on loans thereunder by 0.25%.

Concurrently with the closing of the new term loan, Vertiv executed interest rate swaps on a notional amount of $1.2 billion in 2020, and $1.0 billion in the remaining tenor of the term loan. Combined with the economics of the term loan, this results in an all-in rate of approximately 4.1%. The swap transactions exchange floating term loan interest payments for fixed rate interest payments on the notional amount to reduce interest rate volatility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10111177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stands at 6.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for GSAH stock reached $1.10 billion, with 92.78 million shares outstanding and 56.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 568.08K shares, GSAH reached a trading volume of 10111177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GSAH stock performed recently?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.68 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.82.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]

56 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 31,854,190 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,854,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,854,190 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

