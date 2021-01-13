Gold Fields Limited [GFI] Is Currently 2.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] gained 2.96% or 0.27 points to close at $9.39 with a heavy trading volume of 8033457 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Gold Fields Limited: Operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) remains in a strong financial position. During Q3 2020, there was a further decrease in the net debt balance (including leases) to US$1,159m at 30 September 2020 from US$1,239m at 30 June 2020, after taking into account the interim dividend payment of US$85m. This implies a net debt to EBITDA of 0.68x, compared to 0.84x at end June 2020. The net debt balance (excluding leases) decreased to US$796m from US$876m at the end of June 2020.

Full results are available on the company website:.

It opened the trading session at $9.29, the shares rose to $9.43 and dropped to $9.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GFI points out that the company has recorded -13.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -147.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 8033457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.49.

Trading performance analysis for GFI stock

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.03. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.77. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 14.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.46. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $412,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 43,719,825 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 59,054,677 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 208,541,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,315,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,269,632 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,561,911 shares during the same period.