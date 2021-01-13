For Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY], Analyst sees a rise to $10.50. What next?

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE: AMPY] traded at a high on 01/12/21, posting a 22.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.10. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Amplify Energy Successfully Closes Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock for Selling Stockholders.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify”) announced it has closed an underwritten public offering of 8,548,485 shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders, which are affiliates of Fir Tree Capital Management L.P., at a price to the public of $1.15 per share.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Amplify did not sell any shares of its common stock in the offering and did not receive any proceeds therefrom.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4012510 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amplify Energy Corp. stands at 16.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.01%.

The market cap for AMPY stock reached $80.11 million, with 37.63 million shares outstanding and 30.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, AMPY reached a trading volume of 4012510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPY shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Amplify Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplify Energy Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPY in the course of the last twelve months was 1.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AMPY stock performed recently?

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.94. With this latest performance, AMPY shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.13 for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.16, while it was recorded at 1.71 for the last single week of trading, and 1.12 for the last 200 days.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.03. Amplify Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMPY is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.66. Additionally, AMPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] managed to generate an average of -$153,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amplify Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amplify Energy Corp. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplify Energy Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

There are presently around $36 million, or 30.90% of AMPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPY stocks are: FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 9,585,850, which is approximately -7.964% of the company’s market cap and around 19.79% of the total institutional ownership; LASRY MARC, holding 2,561,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 million in AMPY stocks shares; and TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.6 million in AMPY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amplify Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE:AMPY] by around 427,485 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,933,509 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 15,730,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,091,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,379 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,323 shares during the same period.