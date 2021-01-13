ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] Is Currently 16.68 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.05 at the close of the session, up 16.68%. The company report on January 8, 2021 that ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that Chairman and CEO Francois Michelon will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference being held January 11-14, 2021. The presentation can be accessed here and on the Investor Relations section of the ENDRA website beginning on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be archived for 90 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with the over 1 million ultrasound systems in use globally. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock is now 40.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NDRA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.05 and lowest of $0.9136 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.09, which means current price is +38.16% from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 470.76K shares, NDRA reached a trading volume of 3324670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has NDRA stock performed recently?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.98. With this latest performance, NDRA shares gained by 23.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8006, while it was recorded at 0.9201 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8252 for the last 200 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NDRA is now -185.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -184.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, NDRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] managed to generate an average of -$887,064 per employee.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -313.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDRA.

Insider trade positions for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: ICM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/WA with ownership of 409,861, which is approximately 1.991% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; K.J. HARRISON & PARTNERS INC, holding 172,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in NDRA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $88000.0 in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 241,361 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 37,650 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 657,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 936,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,500 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 21,350 shares during the same period.