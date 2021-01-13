Cowen slashes price target on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] – find out why.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $44.08. The company report on January 13, 2021 that United Airlines Receives Hospital-Grade Certification for Cleaning and Safety.

United is the first of the four largest U.S airlines to be certified Diamond by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying.

, United Airlines was recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying for providing a hospital-grade standard of cleanliness and safety during the travel journey. United is the first airline among the four largest U.S. carriers to receive the highest possible certification – Diamond – in the new APEX Health Safety audit powered by SimpliFlying. This new scientifically-based certification is designed to create a recognized, global standard for health and safety across the aviation industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.92 percent and weekly performance of 1.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.08M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 9029993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $46.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $44, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on UAL stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UAL shares from 33 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.46.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.89, while it was recorded at 43.45 for the last single week of trading, and 35.28 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +14.33. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.96.

Return on Total Capital for UAL is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.35. Additionally, UAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] managed to generate an average of $31,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. posted 2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,603 million, or 62.10% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,365,835, which is approximately 1.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 29,297,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $687.76 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 14.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 18,473,276 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 16,930,578 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 142,640,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,044,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,170,033 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,302,039 shares during the same period.