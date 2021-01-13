Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Is Currently -4.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] loss -4.29% or -0.44 points to close at $9.81 with a heavy trading volume of 9517234 shares. The company report on December 31, 2020 that MJ BIOTECH, INC., Signs Agreement with INVEST AFRICA GLOBAL LLC to provide PPE and COVID-19 Coronavirus ‘Rapid Test Kits’.

It opened the trading session at $10.079, the shares rose to $10.64 and dropped to $9.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLNE points out that the company has recorded 317.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -834.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 9517234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. On October 24, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CLNE shares from 10 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 58.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for CLNE stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.37. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 119.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.82.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now 2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.83. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of $49,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $591 million, or 30.90% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,031,319, which is approximately -0.017% of the company’s market cap and around 34.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,964,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.94 million in CLNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $65.44 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -12.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 9,865,863 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,968,073 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 42,361,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,195,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,228,285 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 947,483 shares during the same period.