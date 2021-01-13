BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Stock trading around $2.02 per share: What’s Next?

BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] price surged by 15.42 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on December 16, 2020 that BOQI International Medical Signs Material Definitive Agreement to Acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 15, 2020, to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital (“Zhongshan Hospital”), a private hospital in the southeast region of China with 65 hospital beds, 25 medical doctors, 22 medical technicians and 45 nurses. Zhongshan Hospital is a general hospital known for its complex minimally invasive surgeries.

Pursuant to the Agreement, BIMI will purchase all the issued and outstanding equity interests in Zhongshan Hospital in consideration of approximately $18,348,623(RMB 120,000,000). As partial consideration, approximately US$6,116,207(RMB 40,000,000) will be paid in cash at the closing and 2,000,000 shares of common stock of BIMI will be delivered within 90 days of the closing. The balance of the purchase price in the amount of approximately US$6,116,207 (RMB 40,000,000) is subject to post-closing adjustments based on the performance of Zhongshan Hospital in 2021 and 2022.

A sum of 10976166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. BOQI International Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $2.44 and dropped to a low of $1.76 until finishing in the latest session at $2.02.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BOQI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.13. With this latest performance, BIMI shares gained by 8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1084.38 and a Gross Margin at -258.34. BOQI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1427.60.

Return on Total Capital for BIMI is now -14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.24. Additionally, BIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] managed to generate an average of -$20,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.BOQI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 63,853, which is approximately 268.688% of the company’s market cap and around 29.10% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 14,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in BIMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $26000.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BOQI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 73,114 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 139,862 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 109,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,580 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 139,862 shares during the same period.