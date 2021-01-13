BofA Securities lifts Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] jumped around 3.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.05 at the close of the session, up 13.41%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Gilead and Vir Biotechnology Establish Clinical Collaboration to Explore Combination Strategies for Functional Cure for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus.

— First Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Combine Immunomodulation and Antigen Suppression Approaches in HBV Cure Research –.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration to evaluate novel therapeutic combination strategies aimed at developing a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock is now 19.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIR Stock saw the intraday high of $33.49 and lowest of $27.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.00, which means current price is +26.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 898.54K shares, VIR reached a trading volume of 4199432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $48 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on VIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11.

How has VIR stock performed recently?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.68. With this latest performance, VIR shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.58, while it was recorded at 28.84 for the last single week of trading, and 36.09 for the last 200 days.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2144.35. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2158.98.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -62.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$762,808 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Earnings analysis for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

There are presently around $1,962 million, or 79.70% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,283,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.86 million in VIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $156.38 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 1437.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 19,017,106 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,310,909 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 48,087,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,415,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,065,251 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,007,189 shares during the same period.