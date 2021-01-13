Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $45

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BDTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.86%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update on the Company’s progress at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 7:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available and archived on the site for three weeks.

The one-year Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.78. The average equity rating for BDTX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.06 billion, with 35.93 million shares outstanding and 34.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 267.47K shares, BDTX stock reached a trading volume of 2536783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDTX shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BDTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.28.

BDTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, BDTX shares dropped by -14.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 33.14 for the last single week of trading, and 33.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BDTX is now -29.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.50. Additionally, BDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,812 per employee.Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.70 and a Current Ratio set at 29.70.

BDTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. posted -4.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -238.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDTX.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $825 million, or 86.10% of BDTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDTX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,449,845, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,589,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.0 million in BDTX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $70.02 million in BDTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BDTX] by around 2,999,019 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,293,396 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,449,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,741,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDTX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 548,019 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,943 shares during the same period.