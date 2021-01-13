Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] moved up 27.24: Why It’s Important

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.49%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Biomerica’s Fast 15-Minute Simple to Use Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Receives CE Mark.

Biomerica receives first orders and plans to ship tests in coming weeks.

Clinical studies demonstrated an overall performance of 94.7% positive agreement (sensitivity) and 99.7% negative agreement (specificity) as compared to lab-based molecular PCR tests.

Over the last 12 months, BMRA stock rose by 113.04%. The average equity rating for BMRA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.87 million, with 11.75 million shares outstanding and 9.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.70K shares, BMRA stock reached a trading volume of 12899825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Biomerica Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

BMRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.49. With this latest performance, BMRA shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biomerica Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.90 and a Gross Margin at +26.62. Biomerica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.95.

Return on Total Capital for BMRA is now -24.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.53. Additionally, BMRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] managed to generate an average of -$51,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

BMRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biomerica Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMRA.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 20.40% of BMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 617,060, which is approximately 1.589% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 497,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 million in BMRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 million in BMRA stock with ownership of nearly -0.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biomerica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA] by around 712,299 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 144,625 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 966,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,823,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 619,651 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 130,475 shares during the same period.