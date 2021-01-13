ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] moved up 15.49: Why It’s Important

ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: ATIF] closed the trading session at $1.06 on 01/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.91, while the highest price level was $1.47. The company report on January 12, 2021 that ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Its Client Listing on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 12, 2021.

ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Group”, “ATIF” or “we”), a company providing business consulting and media services in Asia and North America, announces the client of the Group, a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI, “Qilian”), whose ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and has commenced trading on January 12, 2021.

Qilian announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per share on January 12, 2021. Qilian expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, Qilian has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.98 percent and weekly performance of 23.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, ATIF reached to a volume of 27022148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ATIF stock trade performance evaluation

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.53. With this latest performance, ATIF shares gained by 48.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7970, while it was recorded at 0.9566 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3972 for the last 200 days.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1615.27 and a Gross Margin at -167.55. ATIF Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.49.

Return on Total Capital for ATIF is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.57. Additionally, ATIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF] managed to generate an average of -$153,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.ATIF Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ATIF Holdings Limited [ATIF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of ATIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATIF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 96,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 56,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in ATIF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25000.0 in ATIF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in ATIF Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:ATIF] by around 147,546 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 8,550 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 43,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATIF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,130 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8,550 shares during the same period.