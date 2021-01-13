Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] is 31.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTL] loss -5.54% or -0.06 points to close at $0.96 with a heavy trading volume of 1798885 shares. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.

A webcast of Artelo’s presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00 a.m. EDT, Monday, January 11, 2021 and will be accessible for 90 days. The webcast can be accessed here and the investor relations section of Artelo’s website at https://ir.artelobio.com/.

It opened the trading session at $0.9509, the shares rose to $0.9899 and dropped to $0.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARTL points out that the company has recorded -12.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -113.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, ARTL reached to a volume of 1798885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.03. With this latest performance, ARTL shares gained by 49.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6402, while it was recorded at 0.9839 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9717 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ARTL is now -100.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] managed to generate an average of -$1,551,621 per employee.Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARTL.

Positions in Artelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTL] by around 163 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,923 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 162 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,923 shares during the same period.