Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain 44.97% so far this year. What now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] closed the trading session at $62.89 on 01/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.48, while the highest price level was $72.48. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in a panel discussion taking place at the 13th Annual Biotech Showcase™ Investor Conference:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Infectious Disease – COVID-19 Vaccines: All things impacted by COVID-19: The pursuit for an effective vaccine developed at a pandemic pace.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.97 percent and weekly performance of 28.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, ARCT reached to a volume of 2339054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $96.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $79 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 12.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 153.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.19.

ARCT stock trade performance evaluation

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.90. With this latest performance, ARCT shares dropped by -40.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 418.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.83, while it was recorded at 63.71 for the last single week of trading, and 50.63 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,267 million, or 69.60% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,495,842, which is approximately 30.071% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; HEALTHCOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,594,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.08 million in ARCT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $108.7 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 504.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 7,831,399 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,613,625 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,741,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,186,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,907 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 822,859 shares during the same period.