Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $67

Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ: AMBA] plunged by -$8.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $108.10 during the day while it closed the day at $97.80. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Ambarella Introduces CV5 High Performance AI Vision Processor for Single 8K and Multi-Imager AI Cameras.

Ambarella’s new 5 nm CV5 AI vision CVflow® processor sets a new standard for power efficiency with 8K video recording in under 2 watts.

Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, unveiled CV5, an artificial intelligence (AI) vision processor capable of recording 8K video or four 4K video streams. The new system on chip (SoC) will enable the development of intelligent automotive camera systems, consumer cameras (drone, action, and 360°), and robotic cameras. It combines Ambarella’s powerful CVflow AI engine with dual Arm® A76 CPUs to provide the performance necessary for a wide range of AI-based algorithms. Its advanced image signal processor (ISP) can simultaneously process images for both human viewing and machine processing. Fabricated in advanced 5 nm process technology, CV5 consumes under 2 watts of power while encoding full 8K video at 30 frames per second.

Ambarella Inc. stock has also gained 2.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMBA stock has inclined by 70.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 105.20% and gained 6.51% year-on date.

The market cap for AMBA stock reached $3.67 billion, with 34.82 million shares outstanding and 33.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 648.35K shares, AMBA reached a trading volume of 1219434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBA shares is $86.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ambarella Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambarella Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $72, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambarella Inc. is set at 5.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBA in the course of the last twelve months was 178.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.30.

AMBA stock trade performance evaluation

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, AMBA shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.22, while it was recorded at 102.51 for the last single week of trading, and 58.08 for the last 200 days.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.71 and a Gross Margin at +55.51. Ambarella Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.58.

Return on Total Capital for AMBA is now -11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, AMBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] managed to generate an average of -$58,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Ambarella Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambarella Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambarella Inc. go to 15.00%.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,698 million, or 76.90% of AMBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,998,011, which is approximately -3.858% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,859,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.71 million in AMBA stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $133.12 million in AMBA stock with ownership of nearly 45.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambarella Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ:AMBA] by around 3,695,655 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 3,267,580 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 18,518,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,481,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,495,769 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,297 shares during the same period.