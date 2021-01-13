AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] Stock trading around $1.98 per share: What’s Next?

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: AGFS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.59%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that AgroFresh Solutions to Present in the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced that its management team, including Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference, Inc. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET.

The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

Over the last 12 months, AGFS stock dropped by -26.12%. The average equity rating for AGFS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $106.52 million, with 51.00 million shares outstanding and 30.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.90K shares, AGFS stock reached a trading volume of 1124831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2018, representing the official price target for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGFS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AGFS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, AGFS shares dropped by -22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.21 for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3252, while it was recorded at 2.1080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4262 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.81. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.77.

Return on Total Capital for AGFS is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.46. Additionally, AGFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] managed to generate an average of -$208,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AGFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -528.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83 million, or 73.30% of AGFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFS stocks are: DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ with ownership of 21,001,151, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,204,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.48 million in AGFS stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $4.83 million in AGFS stock with ownership of nearly 0.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:AGFS] by around 325,807 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 765,834 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 37,701,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,793,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,445 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 164,443 shares during the same period.