Agora Inc. [API] Revenue clocked in at $86.70 million, up 0.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Agora Inc. [NASDAQ: API] loss -6.47% or -2.76 points to close at $39.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1418191 shares. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing.

Agora exits Q3 with explosive customer growth and a continued dedication to being the go-to, developer-friendly RTE solution on the market.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced impressive growth across its customer base in Q3 driven by increased demand for real-time engagement (RTE) technology. Agora, with dual headquarters in Santa Clara, California and Shanghai, China, saw a 95.4% increase in active customers year-over-year as of September 2020 and continues to power some of the most exciting digital transformations in the world.

It opened the trading session at $43.00, the shares rose to $43.04 and dropped to $39.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for API points out that the company has recorded -14.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, API reached to a volume of 1418191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agora Inc. [API]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for API shares is $50.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on API stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Agora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Agora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on API stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agora Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for API stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

Trading performance analysis for API stock

Agora Inc. [API] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, API shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.36% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for API stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Agora Inc. [API]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.76, while it was recorded at 42.54 for the last single week of trading.

Agora Inc. [API]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

Agora Inc. [API]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for API. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agora Inc. go to 26.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agora Inc. [API]

55 institutional holders increased their position in Agora Inc. [NASDAQ:API] by around 7,618,206 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,595,089 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,169,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,382,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. API stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,249,187 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,312,289 shares during the same period.