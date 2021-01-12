ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Stock trading around $3.17 per share: What’s Next?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.73%. The company report on January 4, 2021 that ZK International Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Gets Commitments from Institutional Investors for its DeFi project, while Bitcoin reaches an All-Time-High price of $34,000.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, is pleased to announce that xSigma Corporation, a blockchain R&D lab and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is in the process of securing initial liquidity from institutional and individual blockchain investors for its DeFi project.

Since its announcement of its DeFi project, xSigma is beginning to gain interest from the Company’s shareholders, future shareholders, early supporters of its protocol launch, and now from institutional liquidity providers. xSigma is currently in the process of negotiating and securing significant commitments in crypto from initial liquidity providers for xSigma’s protocal. The xSigma DeFi protocol will pay increased rewards to early liquidity providers, giving an advantage to those that participate in the early first weeks.

Over the last 12 months, ZKIN stock rose by 91.69%.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.77 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 7.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, ZKIN stock reached a trading volume of 1245745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

ZKIN Stock Performance Analysis:

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.73. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 54.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 1.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZK International Group Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.53 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now 14.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.42. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.40% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 405,371, which is approximately 2.659% of the company’s market cap and around 62.04% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 35,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $43000.0 in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 23,526 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,402 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 443,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,085 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402 shares during the same period.