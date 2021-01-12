why Yalla Group Limited [YALA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.00

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] jumped around 2.52 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.71 at the close of the session, up 16.59%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yalla Group Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – YALA.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) resulting from allegations that Yalla may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On or around September 30, 2020, Yalla conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 18.6 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $7.50 per ADS. Then, on November 9, 2020, post-market, Yalla issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Among other results, Yalla reported GAAP EPS of -$0.43, and costs and expenses of “$US64.7 million.. compared with US$8.6 million in the same period last year.” Yalla stated that “[t]he increase was primarily due to the recognition of share-based compensation of US$46.5 million upon our listing on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, 2020. We granted a substantial amount of share options before the IPO but did not recognize any share-based compensation in prior periods because the exercisability of the options granted was conditional upon the completion of our IPO. Upon our listing on the NYSE, we immediately recognized a substantial amount of share-based compensation expenses associated with all outstanding options that were vested as of September 30, 2020.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, YALA reached a trading volume of 4598585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yalla Group Limited [YALA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YALA shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Yalla Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has YALA stock performed recently?

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.40 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.62, while it was recorded at 15.66 for the last single week of trading.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yalla Group Limited [YALA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.60 and a Gross Margin at +67.61. Yalla Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.58.

Return on Total Capital for YALA is now 92.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 92.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 76.67.

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Insider trade positions for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]

Positions in Yalla Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 13,059,454 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,059,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,059,454 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.