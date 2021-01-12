why PG&E Corporation [PCG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.19

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.21 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on December 31, 2020 that The PG&E Corporation Foundation Announces $400,000 in Grants to Support Local Climate Change Resilience Planning.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) announced the four 2020 recipients of the Better Together Resilient Communities grants, a program funded by the Foundation to support local initiatives to build greater climate resilience in Northern and Central California.

The program awarded $100,000 each to Sustainable Solano, Greenbelt Alliance, the Wiyot Tribe, and The Nature Conservancy. All of the projects are designed to reduce flood risk and support healthy, resilient coastlines and wetlands.

PG&E Corporation stock is now -2.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCG Stock saw the intraday high of $12.21 and lowest of $11.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.34, which means current price is +1.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.00M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 16968485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $14.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has PCG stock performed recently?

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 12.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.72 and a Gross Margin at +8.72. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.61.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.67. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 465.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$332,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corporation posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $17,090 million, or 71.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 139,591,625, which is approximately 22.308% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,237,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in PCG stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $1.04 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 533,914,983 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 199,994,986 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 665,783,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,399,693,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,766,156 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 82,679,561 shares during the same period.