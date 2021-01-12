why MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $250.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ: MSTR] loss -6.80% or -36.15 points to close at $495.49 with a heavy trading volume of 1473863 shares. The company report on December 21, 2020 that MicroStrategy Announces Over $1B in Total Bitcoin Purchases in 2020.

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (the “Company”), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced that it had purchased an additional approximately 29,646 bitcoins for approximately $650.0 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $21,925 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of December 21, 2020, the Company holds an aggregate of approximately 70,470 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.125 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $15,964 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

It opened the trading session at $472.14, the shares rose to $511.984 and dropped to $464.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MSTR points out that the company has recorded 327.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -450.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 543.06K shares, MSTR reached to a volume of 1473863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $250.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2019, representing the official price target for MicroStrategy Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MSTR stock. On July 28, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for MSTR shares from 220 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroStrategy Incorporated is set at 37.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 132.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for MSTR stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.53. With this latest performance, MSTR shares gained by 73.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 327.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 247.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.70 for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 290.88, while it was recorded at 494.41 for the last single week of trading, and 172.48 for the last 200 days.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.21 and a Gross Margin at +78.85. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.06.

Return on Total Capital for MSTR is now -0.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.22. Additionally, MSTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] managed to generate an average of $14,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.MicroStrategy Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroStrategy Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]

There are presently around $3,286 million, or 97.10% of MSTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,201,654, which is approximately -4.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 782,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.52 million in MSTR stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $377.58 million in MSTR stock with ownership of nearly 4.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroStrategy Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ:MSTR] by around 618,904 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 1,102,085 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 4,911,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,632,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSTR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,468 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 247,962 shares during the same period.