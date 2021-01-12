why iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.81

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] traded at a high on 01/11/21, posting a 2.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.01. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Venice International Film Festival Award-winning VR Film “Killing a Superstar” on Steam, Bringing Interactive VR Content to International Markets.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that its original interactive virtual reality (VR) film Killing a Superstar (the “Film”) has been officially launched on Steam, one of the world’s largest digital distribution platforms. The Film is made available for viewers to experience through Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality devices, representing a significant milestone for iQIYI’s global distribution efforts. Now available to nearly 100 million viewers in China and abroad, Killing a Superstar is expected to enhance the influence of China’s original VR content on the global stage.

Killing a Superstar was iQIYI’s first major immersive VR project in 2020 and the first film in its new VR Interactive Theater content library. The Film tells the suspenseful story of a murder that takes place in a confined space. By adopting multiple parallel narratives and using 360° panoramic shots and multi-viewpoint switching, Killing a Superstar creates a unique and immersive experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15317295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iQIYI Inc. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.27%.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $15.05 billion, with 740.38 million shares outstanding and 226.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 15317295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $23.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2020, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.92. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 19.14 for the last single week of trading, and 20.91 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.67. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.61.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -34.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.77. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$168,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $4,519 million, or 62.70% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 39,302,362, which is approximately -15.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 28,684,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.97 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $432.96 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 421.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 51,694,294 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 29,296,736 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 144,828,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,819,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,809 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,696,584 shares during the same period.