why GameStop Corp. [GME] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.90

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] gained 12.72% on the last trading session, reaching $19.94 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2021 that GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), reported worldwide sales results for the nine-week holiday period ended January 2, 2021 reflecting a 4.8% increase in comparable store sales and a 309% increase in E-Commerce sales. Total sales declined 3.1% driven by an 11% decrease in the company’s store base due to its planned de-densification strategy, temporary store closures around the world due to government mandates and lower store traffic, particularly later in December, due to the significant impacts of COVID-19. The Company believes the industry-wide traffic decline during the Holiday period adversely impacted comparable sales for the nine-week period in the high single-digit to low double-digit percentage point range. In addition, significant worldwide supply chain constraints impacted the ability to distribute products to customers across all sales channels. However, the Company experienced unprecedented demand for recently launched gaming consoles, and while consumer demand far outpaced constrained supply in the nine-week period, the Company believes these products will drive sales well into 2021 as console availability from our suppliers improves later in the year.

Holiday Sales (the nine-week period ended January 2, 2021 compared to the nine-week period ended January 4, 2020).

GameStop Corp. represents 65.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.42 billion with the latest information. GME stock price has been found in the range of $19.01 to $20.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.28M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 14873516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $10.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $13, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on GME stock. On September 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 9 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GME stock

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.59. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 45.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 368.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 18.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +29.52. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.18.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.36. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$33,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

An analysis of insider ownership at GameStop Corp. [GME]

There are presently around $1,537 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,534,090, which is approximately 0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 27.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,600,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.49 million in GME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $105.44 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -2.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 21,880,849 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 17,057,941 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 38,153,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,092,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,970,653 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,414,918 shares during the same period.