why Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EKSO] jumped around 2.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.20 at the close of the session, up 32.95%. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Ekso Bionics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, announced that Jack Peurach, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Glenn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference held January 11 – 14, 2021.

A company presentation will be available to view on-demand as of 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT, Monday, January 11, 2021 throughout the entirety of the conference and available on the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.eksobionics.com.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stock is now 50.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EKSO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.44 and lowest of $7.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.74, which means current price is +54.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 105.64K shares, EKSO reached a trading volume of 1397669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EKSO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EKSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EKSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

How has EKSO stock performed recently?

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.34. With this latest performance, EKSO shares gained by 77.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EKSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.18 for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.59. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.17.

Return on Total Capital for EKSO is now -180.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -182.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -254.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.23. Additionally, EKSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] managed to generate an average of -$178,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EKSO.

Insider trade positions for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]

There are presently around $10 million, or 18.90% of EKSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EKSO stocks are: PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 774,400, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 153,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in EKSO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.83 million in EKSO stock with ownership of nearly -13.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EKSO] by around 335,156 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 27,710 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,072,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,435,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EKSO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,520 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 4,590 shares during the same period.