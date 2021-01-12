why Citigroup Inc. [C] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.11

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -0.98% or -0.65 points to close at $65.37 with a heavy trading volume of 20724712 shares. The company report on January 9, 2021 that CitiDirect BE® Earns Top Ranking in Greenwich Associates Study.

Citi Achieves Top Ranking for Fifteenth Consecutive Year.

CitiDirect BE®, Citi’s institutional online and mobile banking platform, achieved the top ranking in Greenwich Associates’ 2020 Digital Banking Benchmarking study. This marks the fifteenth consecutive year that Citi received the best-of-class ranking among a distinguished group of both global and regional competitors.

It opened the trading session at $66.21, the shares rose to $66.21 and dropped to $64.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded 24.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -104.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.72M shares, C reached to a volume of 20724712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $73.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $65, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 457.73.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.71 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.78, while it was recorded at 63.70 for the last single week of trading, and 49.63 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.85. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $96,420 per employee.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 1.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $99,862 million, or 76.20% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,694,717, which is approximately -1.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 157,735,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.31 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.82 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

651 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 86,837,145 shares. Additionally, 843 investors decreased positions by around 140,635,405 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 1,300,173,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,527,646,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,873,414 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 11,366,676 shares during the same period.