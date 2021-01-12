why Baidu Inc. [BIDU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $190.75

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] jumped around 32.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $240.25 at the close of the session, up 15.57%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Baidu Announces Plan to Establish an Intelligent EV Company and Form Strategic Partnership with Geely.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading Internet platform and AI company, announced its plan to establish a company to produce intelligent electric vehicles (EV), and that it has entered into a strategic partnership with multinational auto manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (“Geely”). Baidu will provide intelligent driving capabilities to power the passenger vehicles for the new venture, and Geely, which holds the distinction of best-selling Chinese automobile brand in past years under the Volvo and Geely brands, will contribute its expertise in automobile design and manufacturing.

“At Baidu, we have long believed in the future of intelligent driving and have over the past decade invested heavily in AI to build a portfolio of world-class self-driving services. China has become the world’s largest market for EVs, and we are seeing EV consumers demanding next generation vehicles to be more intelligent.” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “As a top Chinese automaker with global reach, Geely has the unique experience and resources to design, produce and market energy-efficient, reliable and safe automobiles in large scale. We believe that by combining Baidu’s expertise in smart transportation, connected vehicles and autonomous driving with Geely’s expertise as a leading automobile and EV manufacturer, the new partnership will pave the way for future passenger vehicles.”.

Baidu Inc. stock is now 11.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIDU Stock saw the intraday high of $241.00 and lowest of $218.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 227.58, which means current price is +17.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 22685155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $190.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $140 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 11.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 76.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has BIDU stock performed recently?

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 65.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.20 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.57, while it was recorded at 216.58 for the last single week of trading, and 128.29 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.87 and a Gross Margin at +41.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.93. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $7,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 3.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 1.41%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $41,657 million, or 68.90% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,543,387, which is approximately -4.689% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,545,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.31 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 15,559,876 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 23,311,822 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 134,518,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,390,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 718,076 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,702,525 shares during the same period.