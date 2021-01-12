Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] gained 14.01% on the last trading session, reaching $183.26 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade”) (NYSE:LMND), the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, announced that it intends to offer 3,000,000 shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering (the “Primary Offering”). Certain selling stockholders of Lemonade also intend to offer 1,524,314 shares of Lemonade’s common stock for sale in the offering (the “Secondary Offering” and together with the Primary Offering, the “Offering”). Lemonade also intends to grant the underwriters 30-day options to purchase up to an additional 678,647 shares of Lemonade’s common stock.

Lemonade intends to use its net proceeds from the Primary Offering for general corporate purposes. Lemonade will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders in the Secondary Offering.

Lemonade Inc. represents 54.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.82 billion with the latest information. LMND stock price has been found in the range of $154.10 to $184.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 7423324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $73.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 15.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74.

Trading performance analysis for LMND stock

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.66. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 109.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.23 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.55, while it was recorded at 147.50 for the last single week of trading.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.33. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -54.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$388,889 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lemonade Inc. [LMND]

There are presently around $5,021 million, or 29.40% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,166,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.31 million in LMND stocks shares; and AXA S.A., currently with $421.43 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 27,399,038 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,399,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,399,038 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.