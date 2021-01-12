Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] loss -0.75% or -0.11 points to close at $14.49 with a heavy trading volume of 18561751 shares. The company report on January 4, 2021 that Kinder Morgan Announces Commercial In-Service of Permian Highway Pipeline.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced that the Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) began full commercial in-service on January 1, 2021. The pipeline has been flowing volumes during the commissioning process for several weeks prior to full commercial in-service. PHP delivers natural gas from the Waha to Katy, Texas area, with connections to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico markets. Fully subscribed under long-term contracts, PHP provides approximately 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of incremental natural gas capacity, helping to reduce Permian Basin natural gas flaring.

“We are extremely pleased to have placed PHP in service. We are very proud of our team’s ability to execute and that we were able to complete this critical infrastructure project in the midst of a global pandemic. PHP will continue to provide environmental benefits and economic value to the State of Texas for many years to come,” said Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Midstream President Sital Mody. “We believe that the Permian Basin will remain an important supply basin for decades, and our strong network of pipelines provides the ability to connect this supply to critical markets along the Gulf Coast.”.

It opened the trading session at $14.60, the shares rose to $14.68 and dropped to $14.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded 1.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.86M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 18561751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on KMI stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KMI shares from 13 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 49.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 14.16 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.49 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.90. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $196,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $20,169 million, or 62.60% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,002,786, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,634,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.59 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 75,844,150 shares. Additionally, 575 investors decreased positions by around 92,968,740 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 1,223,122,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,391,935,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,476,255 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 8,932,823 shares during the same period.