UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Revenue clocked in at $111.30 million, up 24.56% YTD: What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] price plunged by -8.00 percent to reach at -$0.86. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Online Brokerage Firm, Tiger Brokers, to Unlock Smart Operations.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia. By leveraging its industry-leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning capabilities, Aurora Mobile will provide push notification services and other capabilities to help Tiger Brokers improve user engagement and expand its use base.

Established in 2014, Tiger Brokers is a leading online brokerage firm specialized in serving global investors. Currently Tiger Brokers provide stock trading brokerage services, its core business, to individual and institutional investors in major global stock markets such as the U.S. market, UK market, Hong Kong market and A-share markets through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. In addition, Tiger Brokers has transformed from a pure retail brokerage firm initially to a full-service online brokerage firm covering brokerage, investment banking, ESOP, and wealth management. It holds 29 types of securities licenses or qualifications worldwide, and has expanded its businesses into Singapore, New Zealand, the U.S. and other countries. Tiger Brokers doubled its revenues for three consecutive quarters this year, the fastest growth rate among the U.S. and Hong Kong stock brokers. As of the end of October this year, the number of client accounts on Tiger Brokers’ platforms exceeded 1 million.

A sum of 5740529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. UP Fintech Holding Limited shares reached a high of $10.83 and dropped to a low of $9.81 until finishing in the latest session at $9.89.

The one-year TIGR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.16. The average equity rating for TIGR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

TIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.20. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 84.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.90 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 9.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UP Fintech Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.04. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.58.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now -7.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of -$10,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 4.50% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,400,821, which is approximately 20166.508% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 913,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.04 million in TIGR stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $7.03 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 1147.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 4,606,581 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 313,354 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 260,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,180,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,519,216 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 48,059 shares during the same period.