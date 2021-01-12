Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] moved up 14.67: Why It’s Important

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] jumped around 0.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, up 14.67%. The company report on January 9, 2021 that SemiLEDs Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Tyme Technologies Inc. stock is now 40.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TYME Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.04, which means current price is +35.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 556.55K shares, TYME reached a trading volume of 3421805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has TYME stock performed recently?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.36. With this latest performance, TYME shares gained by 56.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.42 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0940, while it was recorded at 1.5060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1884 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -172.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.01. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,222,253 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYME.

Insider trade positions for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

There are presently around $29 million, or 13.10% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,203,633, which is approximately -0.125% of the company’s market cap and around 38.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,479,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.74 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 281,535 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,117,428 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,530,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,929,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,455 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 683,674 shares during the same period.