The ODP Corporation [ODP] Stock trading around $44.14 per share: What’s Next?

The ODP Corporation [NASDAQ: ODP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.68%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that The ODP Corporation Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Staples.

The ODP Corporation (“ODP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform and retail locations, confirmed that it has received a proposal to acquire the Company from USR Parent, Inc. (“USR Parent”), the parent company of Staples and a portfolio company of Sycamore Partners.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, ODP’s Board of Directors is carefully reviewing the proposal in consultation with its financial and legal advisors to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. As part of its review, the Board is evaluating various components of the proposal, including potential antitrust and other regulatory challenges given USR Parent’s ownership of Staples and past regulatory decisions blocking the combination of the two companies, purchase price, and closing conditionality. The Company noted that, according to its letter to ODP, USR Parent expects the regulatory process to take at least six months.

Over the last 12 months, ODP stock rose by 87.03%. The one-year The ODP Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -59.52. The average equity rating for ODP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.33 billion, with 53.00 million shares outstanding and 51.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 516.32K shares, ODP stock reached a trading volume of 3153768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The ODP Corporation [ODP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODP shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The ODP Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for The ODP Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ODP Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ODP Stock Performance Analysis:

The ODP Corporation [ODP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.68. With this latest performance, ODP shares gained by 63.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.87 for The ODP Corporation [ODP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.97, while it was recorded at 37.15 for the last single week of trading, and 23.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The ODP Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ODP Corporation [ODP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. The ODP Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.93.

Return on Total Capital for ODP is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The ODP Corporation [ODP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.92. Additionally, ODP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The ODP Corporation [ODP] managed to generate an average of $2,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.The ODP Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ODP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The ODP Corporation posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ODP Corporation go to 12.30%.

The ODP Corporation [ODP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,110 million, or 94.40% of ODP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,016,113, which is approximately -2.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,502,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.36 million in ODP stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $184.8 million in ODP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The ODP Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in The ODP Corporation [NASDAQ:ODP] by around 10,678,023 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 18,604,297 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,518,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,800,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,729,912 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,375,361 shares during the same period.