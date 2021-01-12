TD Securities lifts Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.24%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Taseko Announces 2020 Financial & Operational Update.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on 2020 financial and operational performance.

Stuart McDonald, President of Taseko, commented, “Given the volatility and challenges brought about by COVID-19 over the past year and the state of the global economy just nine months ago, we are very pleased with our 2020 financial results and optimistic about the year ahead. Adjusted EBITDA* for 2020 is expected to be in the range of $105-110 million, up from $51 million in 2019. Gibraltar produced 123 million pounds of copper for the year and 2.3 million pounds of molybdenum. Looking ahead to 2021, we expect copper production of approximately 125 million pounds from Gibraltar.”.

Over the last 12 months, TGB stock rose by 130.84%. The one-year Taseko Mines Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.47. The average equity rating for TGB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $373.31 million, with 246.41 million shares outstanding and 237.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, TGB stock reached a trading volume of 2957837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 23.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0919, while it was recorded at 1.4040 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7690 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taseko Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.39 and a Gross Margin at -13.31. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.20.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now -8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.80. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TGB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taseko Mines Limited posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGB.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 6,124,707, which is approximately 1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,859,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.68 million in TGB stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.86 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly -2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 5,826,839 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,464,970 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 18,656,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,948,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,761,696 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 120,338 shares during the same period.