Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is 9.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] traded at a low on 01/11/21, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.32. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Suncor to record impairment charge on White Rose assets.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor advised that it will record in the fourth quarter of 2020 a non-cash after-tax impairment charge of approximately $425 million on its share of the White Rose asset and West White Rose Project.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12240776 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Suncor Energy Inc. stands at 4.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.76%.

The market cap for SU stock reached $28.34 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 12240776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.12, while it was recorded at 18.46 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 8.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.80. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $224,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -10.52%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $17,294 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 81,046,355, which is approximately -5.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 72,131,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.26 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 16.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 37,481,496 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 93,388,276 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 813,141,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 944,011,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,191 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 9,722,056 shares during the same period.